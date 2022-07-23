Rodriguez (wrist) isn't starting Saturday against the Astros.
Rodriguez was held out of Friday's matchup due to a sore left wrist, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Saturday. He's considered day-to-day, but he likely won't be available off the bench, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Dylan Moore is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with left wrist soreness•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two-RBI game•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Collects five RBI•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Back in action for nightcap•