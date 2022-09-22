Rodriguez went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to Oakland.
The rookie outfielder struck out in his first two plate appearances before recording hits in his final two at-bats. This included a leadoff single in the ninth to try and get things going for the Mariners down 2-1, but his effort was quickly washed away after Ty France grounded into a double play in the next at-bat. Rodriguez is now 22-for-59 (.372) in the month of September with six homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored.
