Manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Rodriguez (wrist) "felt good" Wednesday after hitting in the cage, and the outfielder is expected to be available for Friday's series opener at Texas, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old was unable to be activated Wednesday since he experienced some soreness after swinging in the cage Monday, but the recent batting session puts him on track to return against the Rangers this weekend. Assuming he's able to avoid any setbacks, Rodriguez appears likely to be back in the lineup for the Mariners on Friday.