Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.
Rodriguez got the Mariners off to a good start with his leadoff homer in the first inning, but it was all downhill from there for the visitors. He's shown no signs of cooling off in September, as he's hit six of his 27 homers this year during his last 13 games. The rookie outfielder has added 73 RBI, 80 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and a .279/.343/.503 slash line through 126 contests overall.
