Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Rockies on Friday.
Rodriguez gave the Mariners some breathing room with his fourth-inning double, which extended Seattle's lead to 3-1 at the time. The talented outfielder hasn't left the yard since April 7, but he still has a pair of multi-hit efforts in the subsequent six games.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Records fourth steal•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Smashes go-ahead homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Productive despite hitless night•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs first homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Collects first theft•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swats pair of doubles in loss•