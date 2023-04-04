Rodriguez went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

A day after slugging his first home run of the season, Rodriguez got it done with some small ball Monday. The 22-year-old phenom has reached safely in four straight games after an 0-for-4 tally on Opening Day, and Monday's pair of free passes were the first he's drawn thus far.

