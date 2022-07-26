Rodriguez (wrist) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.
Rodriguez was expected to return Tuesday after missing the first four games the Mariners played out of the All-Star break, and he will indeed do just that. Like he has done regularly since late June, Rodriguez will man center field and hit leadoff Tuesday night.
