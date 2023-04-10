Rodriguez went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to three games and reached safely for the ninth straight contest overall thanks to his 10th-inning infield single, which he followed up with his fourth steal of the campaign. The 22-year-old is already contributing the type of diverse stat line that he set expectations for during his AL Rookie of the Year campaign in 2022, knocking four doubles and two home runs in addition to his success on the base paths.