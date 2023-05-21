Rodriguez went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Rodriguez dropped to 8-for-43 (.186) over his last 11 contests, but he was able to record multiple walks for the first time since April 23. Saturday's effort spiked his walk rate up to 8.7 percent, and he's striking out at a 28.6 percent clip this season. It's been almost exclusively a decrease in hitting that's led to something resembling a sophomore slump for the 22-year-old. He's slashing .209/.286/.384 through 43 contests this season after posting a .284/.345/.509 line last year. Rodriguez has still added solid counting starts in 2023 with seven home runs, eight steals, 21 RBI and 29 runs scored.