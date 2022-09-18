Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The star rookie will be withheld from the starting nine for a second straight game while he remains day-to-day with lower-back tightness. Dylan Moore will spell Rodriguez in center field and bat sixth.
