Rodriguez (back) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Athletics.
The 21-year-old was sidelined the past three games with a bout of lower-back tightness, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Tuesday in Oakland. The fact Rodriguez is playing the field rather than being eased in as the designated hitter is an encouraging sign for his outlook going forward.
