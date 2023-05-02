Rodriguez (back) is hitting leadoff and playing center field against the Athletics on Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez missed Sunday's game against the Blue Jays after leaving Saturday's contest with stiffness in his back, but the Mariners called the exit and absence precautionary, and he's back in the leadoff spot to begin the three-game series against Oakland.
