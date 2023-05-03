Rodriguez (back) is leading off as the designated hitter for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was scratched late from Tuesday's game against the Athletics because of the back soreness that saw him miss Sunday's game against Toronto, but it appears the star outfielder will be back at the top of the lineup against the A's on Wednesday. Jarred Kelenic is playing center field with Rodriguez at DH, and Taylor Trammell will begin the game on the bench.