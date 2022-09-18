Rodriguez was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
Taylor Trammell took his place in center field after Rodriguez was on the original lineup card. Given the timing of the report, we won't get word of Rodriguez's status until after the game, unless there is an in-game release from the team.
