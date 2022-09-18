Rodriguez was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Angels with lower-back tightness, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
He was scratched moments before first pitch, so perhaps Rodriguez injured his back during pregame warmups. For now he should be considered day-to-day.
