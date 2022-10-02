The Mariners plan to activate Rodriguez (back) from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Tigers, Shane Lantz of the Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais expects Rodriguez to take plenty of swings Sunday, and the rookie should return to action for the final few games of the regular season. The Mariners have already clinched a playoff berth, so the 21-year-old's late-season activation will allow him to get some work in ahead of the wild-card round.