Rodriguez (wrist) took swings in the batting cage Sunday and still appears likely to return from the 10-day injured list either Wednesday or Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday would represent the first day Rodriguez is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list, but the Mariners could take a more cautious approach with the star rookie and bring him back following Thursday's off day before the team opens a series on the road with the Rangers next weekend. Regardless, fantasy managers appear poised to get the 21-year-old back soon, as he's seemingly experienced no setbacks since being deactivated last Sunday with a bruised right wrist. Once Rodriguez is officially activated, Jarred Kelenic will likely be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.