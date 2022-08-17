Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in an 8-2 win against the Angels on Tuesday.

Rodriguez struck out in his first two at-bats before singling in the sixth and eighth and capping a five-run ninth with a two-run shot. The trio of hits snapped a 16 at-bat hitless stretch spanning four games while the long ball was the 21-year-old's 19th, putting him one shy of becoming the first 20-20 club member this season. Rodriguez is slashing .270/.331/.476 with 59 runs, 62 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 101 games.