Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Rodriguez gave the Mariners an early boost with a leadoff homer in the opening frame, a 350-foot shot to right off Cal Quantrill's first pitch of the day. The talented outfielder also struck out another two times to bring his season total to six over four games, but Rodriguez has also offered a tangible reminder of his prodigious talent with three straight two-hit efforts.