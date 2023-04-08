Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and one steal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

After J.P. Crawford chased Aaron Civale in the sixth inning with a game-tying RBI double, Rodriguez smacked a go-ahead two-run shot off Nick Sandlin. Through eight games, Rodriguez has seven runs, three steals and six extra-base knocks, including two homers.