Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Rodriguez fourth-inning single brought home the Mariners' fourth run of the frame. The talented outfielder did strike out in three of his five plate appearances after going back-to-back contests without a strikeout in the previous two games, but he's picked up the pace at the plate of late by posting a .271 average with four doubles, a home run, eight RBI and a 10.9 percent walk rate across the 55 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.