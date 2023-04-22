Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Cardinals on Friday.
Rodriguez got it done with some small ball out of the top of the order, delivering a productive night overall. The 22-year-old phenom is now carrying a four-game hitting streak and also seems to be on pace to deliver another 20-plus-steal campaign given his current pace.
