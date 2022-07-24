Rodriguez (wrist) is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Astros.
Rodriguez will miss a third straight game Sunday while he nurses a sore left wrist. He remains day-to-day heading into the Mariners' series with the Rangers on Monday. Dylan Moore will start in center field and bat eighth in the series finale against Houston.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with left wrist soreness•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two-RBI game•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Collects five RBI•