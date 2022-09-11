Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over Atlanta on Saturday.

The precocious rookie's seventh-inning two-bagger plated Adam Frazier with a key insurance run for the Mariners. Rodriguez has now reached safely in 10 of the last 11 games, a stretch during which he's generated a .341 average, .977 OPS and impressive 13.7 percent walk rate across 51 plate appearances.