Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
Rodriguez gave the Mariners some late life with his solo homer in the eighth inning, though that was the final run the team managed to score. The star outfielder has gone deep three times this season, with Monday's homer being his first in 10 days. He's slashing a modest .240/.296/.453, but Rodriguez has been fairly productive with the three homers, 10 RBI, 14 runs and four stolen bases through 17 contests.
