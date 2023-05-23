Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, one RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Athletics.

Rodriguez had gone just 4-for-30 over the last eight games since his three-hit effort May 12 versus the Tigers. He hasn't homered since that game. The second-year outfielder has shown flashes this season, but he's struggling at a .216/.293/.395 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 45 contests.