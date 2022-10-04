Rodriguez (back), reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Tigers on Monday.

Reports throughout Rodriguez's IL stint indicated he was feeling progressively better, and his ability to break out with a multi-hit effort in his return seems to support that notion. Rodriguez led off and filled the DH role Monday, and his stellar night at the plate extends a torrid streak dating back to late August that's seen the rookie produce a .389 average and 1.172 OPS across his last 20 games.