Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rays.

Rodriguez entered Saturday 0-for-12 across his last three games, but he broke out of the mini-slump. This is his third three-hit effort in his last seven contests, and he's logged seven steals over his last 13 games. The star outfielder is up to 19 steals, 13 home runs, 43 RBI, 48 runs scored and a .243/.306/.410 slash line through 79 contests this season.