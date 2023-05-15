Rodriguez, who's reached safely in all four games since being moved out of the leadoff spot, may be more relaxed without the pressure of hitting out of the top of the order, James Schapiro of MLB.com reports. "It's just taking a deep breath, is what he's doing," manager Scott Servais said. "[The] team's not doing a whole lot, he wants to jump up and be the guy to help us out. So [not hitting in the leadoff spot] just gives him a little more time to relax."

Rodriguez was slashing a paltry .204/.266/.387 in 155 plate appearances out of the leadoff spot before Servais opted to switch him to sixth in the order for Wednesday's series finale against the Rangers, a game in which he went 1-for-4 with a run. The Mariners skipper then bumped Rodriguez up to the No. 3 hole in the lineup for two of the three games in the weekend set against the Tigers and the cleanup spot for the other contest in the series. Rodriguez responded by going 4-for-12 with a home run, five RBI, two walks, a stolen base and four total runs versus Detroit, perhaps snapping him out of his extended funk for the time being. Servais emphasized he'll maintain a flexible approach with Rodriguez's lineup placement for now, and continued success in spots other than the leadoff role will likely keep him closer to the middle of the order.