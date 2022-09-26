Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Rodriguez (back) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Oct. 3, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez was placed on the IL on Friday due to the lower-back strain, but he already appears to be making positive strides in his recovery. The star rookie still has a few more hurdles to clear before the Mariners confirm he'll be ready to go for its final series of the regular season, but Rodriguez looks like he'll be worth stashing in redraft leagues that have another lineup period next week. The Mariners conclude their regular season with a four-game set versus Detroit, and Rodriguez could play in all of those games if playoff positioning is at stake.