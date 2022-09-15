Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.

Rodriguez took Mike Clevinger deep for a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. He later added a single in the third inning before he was hit by a pitch, stole second and came around to score in the fifth frame. The homer was the rookie's 26th of the season and he became the first player to reach both 25 long balls and 25 stolen bases this season with his swipe Wednesday. Rodriguez is now batting .279 with 26 home runs, 72 RBI, 78 runs and 25 stolen bases over 487 at-bats in his first 125 career games.