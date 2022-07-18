Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Rodriguez ended the first half of his rookie season on a high note by cashing in a pair with a double to help extend the Mariners winning streak to 14 games. The 21-year-old center fielder has found immediate success in the big leagues and is well on pace for an incredible 100 run, 30 home run, 100 RBI, 40 stolen base season. No other player in MLB has at least 15 home runs and 20 steals.