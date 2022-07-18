Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Rodriguez ended the first half of his rookie season on a high note by cashing in a pair with a double to help extend the Mariners winning streak to 14 games. The 21-year-old center fielder has found immediate success in the big leagues and is well on pace for an incredible 100 run, 30 home run, 100 RBI, 40 stolen base season. No other player in MLB has at least 15 home runs and 20 steals.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Collects five RBI•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Back in action for nightcap•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Serving ban for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Will serve one-game suspension•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Goes yard again in win•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Powers offense in Sunday's win•