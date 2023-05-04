Rodriguez (back) went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The Mariners were cautious with their star outfielder in his return from a two-game absence, limiting him to designated hitter duties. Rodriguez has now reached safely in three straight games but is still carrying a disappointing .231 average and .297 on-base percentage through 128 plate appearances thus far this season.