Rodriguez (back) went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
The Mariners were cautious with their star outfielder in his return from a two-game absence, limiting him to designated hitter duties. Rodriguez has now reached safely in three straight games but is still carrying a disappointing .231 average and .297 on-base percentage through 128 plate appearances thus far this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Returns to lineup as DH•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch from lineup•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Returns to lineup against Athletics•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Out with back injury Sunday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Exits with back tightness•