Rodriguez (wrist) is still experiencing some soreness and won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, though manager Scott Servais hopes the center fielder will be activated for Friday's series opener against the Rangers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old is dealing with some soreness after swinging in the cage Monday, so he won't return from the IL when first eligible Wednesday. Rodriguez may need to hit without experiencing soreness in order to be reinstated to the active roster Friday.