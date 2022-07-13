Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances.

Lewis exited the game in the top of the fifth inning for a defensive replacement, but not before leaving the yard yet again via a fourth-inning solo shot to center field. The 27-year-old certainly appears to have his timing back at the plate after going 5-for-9 with four round trippers and seven RBI in his last four games, but the Mariners would likely want to see him play at least one full game in the field before activation is considered.