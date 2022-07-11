Lewis (concussion) is scheduled to shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma this week and is expected to make regular starts in the outfield, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

According to Kramer, the Mariners have already ruled out activating Lewis from the 7-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, but the 26-year-old is trending toward being ready to go when the big club opens its second-half schedule July 22. Through the first five games of his rehab assignment -- which has included one game with Tacoma and four with High-A Everett -- Lewis has served exclusively as a designated hitter while going 4-for-10 with three home runs and two walks.