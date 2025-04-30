Rivas will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Rivas will pick up his third straight start at second base and looks like he'll get a trial in an everyday role after Dylan Moore (hip) recently joined Ryan Bliss (biceps) on the injured list. Though Moore is expected to spend the minimum 10 days on the shelf, he could be deployed more frequently at third base or in right field if the Mariners want to keep regular playing time available for Rivas. Since getting called up from Triple-A Tacoma on April 9, Rivas is hitting .308 with three stolen bases and an impressive 9:6 BB:K over 35 plate appearances.