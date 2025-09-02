Rivas hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Rays.

Rivas was called up earlier in the day as rosters expanded to 28. He didn't start, but he pinch hit for Jorge Polanco in the ninth inning and provided the Mariners' lone runs in the lopsided loss. The homer was the first of his big-league career Rivas hadn't played in the majors since May 29 after a middling stretch of action early in the campaign. The infielder is slashing .295/.419/.361 with six RBI, 15 runs scored, four stolen bases and a double over 74 plate appearances. Rivas is likely to fill a reserve role around the infield, with his best chance of playing time coming at second base if he can challenge the duo of Polanco and Cole Young.