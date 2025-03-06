Rivas (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Rivas has been sidelined since late February after turning his left ankle while participating in infield drills. After a week of rest, he's been cleared to return to game action and continue competing for a spot on Seattle's Opening Day bench.
More News
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Swipes base as pinch runner•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Sitting in Crawford's return•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Garnering sixth straight start•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Delivers in clutch Friday•
-
Mariners' Leo Rivas: Productive out No. 9 spot•