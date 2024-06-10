Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Rivas was optioned back to the minors May 20 after struggling to see consistent playing time, but he'll return to the big leagues following the placement of Dylan Moore on the paternity list. Rivas could share time at the keystone with Ryan Bliss over the next few days until Moore is back with the team. Bliss will draw the start at second base Monday night.