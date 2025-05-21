Evans did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the White Sox. He allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.
Evans fell victim to the home-run ball Wednesday -- he gave up four runs on three homers after allowing just two long balls in his first 21 innings this year. Overall, Evans is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through his first four major-league starts (27 innings). The 23-year-old Evans figures to remain in Seattle's rotation while Logan Gilbert (elbow) is sidelined. He's currently lined up to face the Nationals at home in his next outing.
