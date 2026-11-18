The Royals acquired Evans (elbow), Bryce Miller and Jose Ferrer from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Maikel Garcia, James McArthur and L.P. Langevin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Evans missed the entire 2026 campaign after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace in January. The right-hander might not be ready for Opening Day and will face workload restrictions during the 2027 season, but Evans has an opportunity to spend ample time in the Kansas City rotation. He posted a 4.32 ERA and 59:31 K:BB over 81.1 frames for the Mariners in 2025.