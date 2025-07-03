Mariners' Logan Evans: Promotion made official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners recalled Evans from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start against the Royals on Thursday.
The 24-year-old righty will be taking the place of Emerson Hancock in Seattle's rotation, as the latter was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. Evans gave up eight runs in only three innings during his last start at Tacoma, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back Thursday against a Kansas City offense that is tied for 27th in MLB with a .662 OPS on the season.
