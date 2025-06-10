The Mariners recalled Evans from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Evans is taking the rotation spot vacated by Bryce Miller (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. The right-handed Evans has managed a 2.83 ERA in six starts with the big club this season, although he has struck out only 25 across 35 innings. Evans could be in store for just one start during his upcoming stint in the big leagues, as Logan Gilbert (elbow) is expected to return from the injured list early next week.