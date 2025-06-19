Castillo (4-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Mariners fell 3-1 to the Red Sox, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

All the damage off Castillo came on balls that left the yard, as Marcelo Mayer launched a solo shot off the right-hander in the second inning before Trevor Story lofted a two-run homer in the fourth. It's the third straight start in which Castillo has been taken deep multiple times, a stunning regression after he's served up just one homer over his prior eight outings and 47 innings. He'll take a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 72:28 K:BB through 85.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.