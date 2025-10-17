Castillo (1-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one across 2.1 innings to take the loss in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday.

Castillo got through two innings unscathed, but he allowed five of the first six hitters he faced in the third frame to reach base before being pulled. This was Castillo's first stumble of the postseason, as he had previously thrown six scoreless innings across two appearances in the ALDS. He has a less impressive 5:5 K:BB, but has largely been a reliable arm for Seattle.