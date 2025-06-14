Castillo allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Guardians.

Castillo was able to limit the damage to back-to-back solo home runs by Nolan Jones and Steven Kwan in the third inning. After allowing just four homers in his first 12 starts of the year, Castillo has given up five long balls over his last two outings. On the positive side, Friday's effort was his eighth quality start, five of which have come over his last six games. Castillo has a 3.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB through 79.1 innings this season. The veteran right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Red Sox.