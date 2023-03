McCoy has a chance to make the Opening Day roster for the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

McCoy has impressed during spring training camp with his defense, and the fact that the Mariners will open the season without Dylan Moore (oblique) certainly helps chances of making the roster. The 27-year-old is capable of playing all over the infield, and would likely be the backup to JP Crawford at short, Eugenio Suarez at third and Kolten Wong at second.