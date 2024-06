Garver is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Garver and Mitch Haniger seem to have settled into a timeshare at the designated-hitter spot of late, and it'll be the latter's turn to start Wednesday after Garver was included in the lineup for Tuesday's 8-5 win. The Mariners should have room for both players in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching, but neither of the two appears to be locked into a full-time role versus righties at the moment.