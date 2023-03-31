Solak was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Reds on Friday for cash considerations, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

He'll report to Triple-A Tacoma. Solak was designated for assignment Thursday, and he finds a new home a day later. The 28-year-old showed promise with the bat early in his career, but he's struggled to the tun of a .246/.317/.354 slash in 839 plate appearances since 2020. He provides Seattle with some depth as a player who can play both in the infield and outfield.